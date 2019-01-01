QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments namely Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment. Its Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.720 -0.1600
REV140.410M166.152M25.742M

Lindsay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lindsay (LNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Q

What is the target price for Lindsay (LNN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) was reported by Stifel on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 178.00 expecting LNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lindsay (LNN)?

A

The stock price for Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) is $126.805 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lindsay (LNN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) reporting earnings?

A

Lindsay’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is Lindsay (LNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lindsay.

Q

What sector and industry does Lindsay (LNN) operate in?

A

Lindsay is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.