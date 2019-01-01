QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/173.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.9 - 15.82
Mkt Cap
410.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.1
Shares
28.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 9:16AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming, and lottery operators around the world. It operates through four segments namely Gaming; Virtual Sports; Interactive and Leisure. The company generates maximum revenue from Gaming segment. Its Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals provided to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inspired Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inspired Entertainment (INSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inspired Entertainment's (INSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inspired Entertainment (INSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) was reported by Truist Securities on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting INSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inspired Entertainment (INSE)?

A

The stock price for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) is $14.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inspired Entertainment (INSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspired Entertainment.

Q

When is Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reporting earnings?

A

Inspired Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Inspired Entertainment (INSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inspired Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Inspired Entertainment (INSE) operate in?

A

Inspired Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.