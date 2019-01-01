QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.24 - 41.77
Vol / Avg.
213.2K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.11 - 202.85
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
41.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
107.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyber attacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on a cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.160 0.0300
REV121.980M126.578M4.598M

Varonis Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Varonis Systems (VRNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Varonis Systems's (VRNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Varonis Systems (VRNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) was reported by Wedbush on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting VRNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.35% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Varonis Systems (VRNS)?

A

The stock price for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) is $40.72 last updated Today at 3:55:24 PM.

Q

Does Varonis Systems (VRNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Varonis Systems.

Q

When is Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) reporting earnings?

A

Varonis Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Varonis Systems (VRNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Varonis Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Varonis Systems (VRNS) operate in?

A

Varonis Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.