|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.160
|0.0300
|REV
|121.980M
|126.578M
|4.598M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Varonis Systems’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) was reported by Wedbush on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting VRNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.35% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) is $40.72 last updated Today at 3:55:24 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Varonis Systems.
Varonis Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Varonis Systems.
Varonis Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.