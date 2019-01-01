|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.440
|-0.090
|0.3500
|REV
|78.110M
|78.398M
|288.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Inspire Medical Systems’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX).
The latest price target for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 273.00 expecting INSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) is $212.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.