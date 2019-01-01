QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Technology
Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440-0.090 0.3500
REV78.110M78.398M288.000K

Inspire Medical Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inspire Medical Systems's (INSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 273.00 expecting INSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)?

A

The stock price for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) is $212.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspire Medical Systems.

Q

When is Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) reporting earnings?

A

Inspire Medical Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inspire Medical Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) operate in?

A

Inspire Medical Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.