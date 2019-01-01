QQQ
Range
1.14 - 2.28
Vol / Avg.
9.1M/547.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.29 - 24.48
Mkt Cap
27.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
22.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Esports Entertainment Group Inc is a development-stage online gambling company focused purely on esports. The company's principal business operations include design, development, and test wagering systems. Its online gaming is divided into three verticals esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming & traditional sports betting. Its geographical segments include Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.300-1.530 -1.2300
REV21.310M14.531M-6.779M

Esports Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esports Entertainment (GMBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esports Entertainment's (GMBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Esports Entertainment (GMBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting GMBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 383.87% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Esports Entertainment (GMBL)?

A

The stock price for Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) is $1.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Esports Entertainment (GMBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esports Entertainment.

Q

When is Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) reporting earnings?

A

Esports Entertainment’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Esports Entertainment (GMBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esports Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Esports Entertainment (GMBL) operate in?

A

Esports Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.