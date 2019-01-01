Skyline Champion Corp is a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers a portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. It designs and builds a range of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, ADUs, and commercial structures. It builds homes under brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.