QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
60.61 - 65.88
Vol / Avg.
593.4K/576.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.96 - 85.92
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.46
P/E
19.28
EPS
1.19
Shares
56.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 9:36AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Skyline Champion Corp is a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers a portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. It designs and builds a range of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, ADUs, and commercial structures. It builds homes under brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7401.180 0.4400
REV499.240M534.690M35.450M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Skyline Champion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Skyline Champion (SKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Skyline Champion's (SKY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Skyline Champion (SKY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) was reported by RBC Capital on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting SKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Skyline Champion (SKY)?

A

The stock price for Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) is $65.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Skyline Champion (SKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2011 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2011.

Q

When is Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) reporting earnings?

A

Skyline Champion’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Skyline Champion (SKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Skyline Champion.

Q

What sector and industry does Skyline Champion (SKY) operate in?

A

Skyline Champion is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.