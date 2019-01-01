|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|1.180
|0.4400
|REV
|499.240M
|534.690M
|35.450M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Skyline Champion’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and NVR (NYSE:NVR).
The latest price target for Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) was reported by RBC Capital on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting SKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.78% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) is $65.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2011 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2011.
Skyline Champion’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Skyline Champion.
Skyline Champion is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.