Range
28.72 - 35.78
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/661.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.36 - 49.1
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.72
P/E
-
EPS
-1.11
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB680, and Zimberelimab. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through the single segment being the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.7403.710 4.4500
REV39.390M354.499M315.109M

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcus Biosciences's (RCUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) was reported by Citigroup on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting RCUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.42% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)?

A

The stock price for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) is $35.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcus Biosciences.

Q

When is Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reporting earnings?

A

Arcus Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcus Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) operate in?

A

Arcus Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.