Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB680, and Zimberelimab. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through the single segment being the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.