QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.77 - 40.04
Vol / Avg.
47.4K/253.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.46 - 92.31
Mkt Cap
999.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
25.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:09AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Castle Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The product portfolio of the company includes Cutaneous Melanoma, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, and DecisionDx-PRAME among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.470

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV23.740M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Castle Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castle Biosciences (CSTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castle Biosciences's (CSTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Castle Biosciences (CSTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting CSTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)?

A

The stock price for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is $39.52 last updated Today at 4:49:06 PM.

Q

Does Castle Biosciences (CSTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castle Biosciences.

Q

When is Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reporting earnings?

A

Castle Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Castle Biosciences (CSTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castle Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Castle Biosciences (CSTL) operate in?

A

Castle Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.