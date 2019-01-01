QQQ
Range
7.19 - 8.07
Vol / Avg.
80.6K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.58 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
47.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.63
P/E
2.56
EPS
0.73
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sigmatron International Inc is an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). It provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. In addition, it also provides automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; warehousing and distribution services. The company primarily serves the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical sciences industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in China and Vietnam.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690
REV100.217M

Analyst Ratings

Sigmatron International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sigmatron International (SGMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sigmatron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sigmatron International's (SGMA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Sigmatron International’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM).

Q

What is the target price for Sigmatron International (SGMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sigmatron International

Q

Current Stock Price for Sigmatron International (SGMA)?

A

The stock price for Sigmatron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) is $7.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sigmatron International (SGMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.

Q

When is Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) reporting earnings?

A

Sigmatron International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Sigmatron International (SGMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sigmatron International.

Q

What sector and industry does Sigmatron International (SGMA) operate in?

A

Sigmatron International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.