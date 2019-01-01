Sigmatron International Inc is an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). It provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. In addition, it also provides automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; warehousing and distribution services. The company primarily serves the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical sciences industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in China and Vietnam.