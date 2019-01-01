|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|REV
|100.217M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sigmatron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sigmatron International’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM).
There is no analysis for Sigmatron International
The stock price for Sigmatron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) is $7.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.
Sigmatron International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sigmatron International.
Sigmatron International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.