Range
5.99 - 6.2
Vol / Avg.
359.8K/783.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.17 - 29.48
Mkt Cap
876.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.1
P/E
14.53
EPS
0.17
Shares
143.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company's mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Yalla Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yalla Group (YALA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yalla Group's (YALA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yalla Group (YALA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YALA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yalla Group (YALA)?

A

The stock price for Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is $6.09 last updated Today at 6:20:55 PM.

Q

Does Yalla Group (YALA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yalla Group.

Q

When is Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) reporting earnings?

A

Yalla Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Yalla Group (YALA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yalla Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Yalla Group (YALA) operate in?

A

Yalla Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.