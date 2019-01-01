QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in the industries of agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.080 -0.0300
REV502.570M472.200M-30.370M

Trinity Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Industries (TRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Industries's (TRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Industries (TRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) was reported by Susquehanna on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting TRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Industries (TRN)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Industries (TRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Trinity Industries (TRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Industries (TRN) operate in?

A

Trinity Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.