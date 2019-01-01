|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.080
|-0.0300
|REV
|502.570M
|472.200M
|-30.370M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trinity Industries’s space includes: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) was reported by Susquehanna on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting TRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Trinity Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trinity Industries.
Trinity Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.