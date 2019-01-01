QQQ
Range
17.96 - 20.6
Vol / Avg.
192.1K/266.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.96 - 37.21
Mkt Cap
689.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.390

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV24.700M

SI-BONE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SI-BONE (SIBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SI-BONE's (SIBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SI-BONE (SIBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) was reported by B of A Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting SIBN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.84% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SI-BONE (SIBN)?

A

The stock price for SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is $20.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SI-BONE (SIBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SI-BONE.

Q

When is SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) reporting earnings?

A

SI-BONE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is SI-BONE (SIBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SI-BONE.

Q

What sector and industry does SI-BONE (SIBN) operate in?

A

SI-BONE is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.