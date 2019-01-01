QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Bloom Energy Corp is engaged in providing electric power solutions. The solution of the company includes a bloom energy server which is a stationary power generation platform to provide uninterrupted power. It earns revenue from the sale and installation of its energy servers to direct and lease customers, provides services under its operations and maintenance contracts, and by selling electricity to customers under PPA agreements.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.050 -0.0100
REV307.990M342.471M34.481M

Bloom Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bloom Energy (BE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bloom Energy's (BE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bloom Energy (BE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was reported by B of A Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting BE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.43% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bloom Energy (BE)?

A

The stock price for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is $17.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bloom Energy (BE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloom Energy.

Q

When is Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) reporting earnings?

A

Bloom Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Bloom Energy (BE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bloom Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Bloom Energy (BE) operate in?

A

Bloom Energy is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.