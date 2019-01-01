Churchill Downs is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Churchill Downs, online wagering, and gaming. The Churchill Downs segment, which conducts live horse races, earns revenue from commissions, admission fees, sponsorships, and other racing-related events. The online wagering and gaming segments earn revenue from online wagering as well as slot machines, table games, video poker, and so on at various casino properties. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the gaming segment in the United States.