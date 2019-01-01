QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Churchill Downs is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Churchill Downs, online wagering, and gaming. The Churchill Downs segment, which conducts live horse races, earns revenue from commissions, admission fees, sponsorships, and other racing-related events. The online wagering and gaming segments earn revenue from online wagering as well as slot machines, table games, video poker, and so on at various casino properties. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the gaming segment in the United States.

Churchill Downs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Churchill Downs (CHDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Churchill Downs's (CHDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Churchill Downs (CHDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) was reported by Berenberg on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 294.00 expecting CHDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.06% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Churchill Downs (CHDN)?

A

The stock price for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) is $214.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Churchill Downs (CHDN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) reporting earnings?

A

Churchill Downs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Churchill Downs (CHDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Churchill Downs.

Q

What sector and industry does Churchill Downs (CHDN) operate in?

A

Churchill Downs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.