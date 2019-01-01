QQQ
Range
22.17 - 25.31
Vol / Avg.
156.8K/165.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.99 - 64.13
Mkt Cap
376.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.48
P/E
-
EPS
-3.25
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
RumbleON Inc is a US-based online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience. Its segments include power sports, automotive, and vehicle logistics and transportation. Powersports and automotive segments consist of the distribution of pre-owned vehicles. The Powersports segment consists of the distribution of motorcycles, while the automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The vehicle Logistics and transportation service segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions.

RumbleON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RumbleON (RMBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RumbleON's (RMBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RumbleON (RMBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) was reported by Wedbush on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting RMBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.73% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RumbleON (RMBL)?

A

The stock price for RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is $25.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RumbleON (RMBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RumbleON.

Q

When is RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) reporting earnings?

A

RumbleON’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is RumbleON (RMBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RumbleON.

Q

What sector and industry does RumbleON (RMBL) operate in?

A

RumbleON is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.