RumbleON Inc is a US-based online retailer that allows both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned motorcycles in an efficient, fast, transparent, and engaging experience. Its segments include power sports, automotive, and vehicle logistics and transportation. Powersports and automotive segments consist of the distribution of pre-owned vehicles. The Powersports segment consists of the distribution of motorcycles, while the automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The vehicle Logistics and transportation service segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions.