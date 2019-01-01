QQQ
NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9803.200 0.2200
REV3.000B3.039B39.000M

Analyst Ratings

NXP Semiconductors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NXP Semiconductors's (NXPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NXP Semiconductors.

Q

What is the target price for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) was reported by Needham on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 320.00 expecting NXPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.46% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)?

A

The stock price for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) is $189.955 last updated Today at 8:45:09 PM.

Q

Does NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) pay a dividend?

A

The next NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reporting earnings?

A

NXP Semiconductors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NXP Semiconductors.

Q

What sector and industry does NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) operate in?

A

NXP Semiconductors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.