Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Bridgewater Bancshares Inc offers retail and commercial loan and deposit services, to customers within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company engages in providing a wide range of deposit and lending products. Its products and services include commercial deposits, loans, online business services, credit cards, mobile banking, and remote deposit services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.390 0.0000
REV30.700M30.441M-259.000K

Bridgewater Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgewater Bancshares's (BWB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BWB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.94% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)?

A

The stock price for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) is $17.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Q

When is Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgewater Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) operate in?

A

Bridgewater Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.