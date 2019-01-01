|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.390
|0.0000
|REV
|30.700M
|30.441M
|-259.000K
You can purchase shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bridgewater Bancshares’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC).
The latest price target for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BWB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.94% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) is $17.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgewater Bancshares.
Bridgewater Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bridgewater Bancshares.
Bridgewater Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.