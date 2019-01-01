QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
59.31 - 67.61
Vol / Avg.
250.6K/368K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.69 - 94.39
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
60.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.81
Shares
24.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 10:30AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.160 0.1400
REV51.060M52.574M1.514M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Impinj Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impinj (PI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impinj's (PI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Impinj (PI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting PI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.35% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Impinj (PI)?

A

The stock price for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is $67.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impinj (PI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impinj.

Q

When is Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) reporting earnings?

A

Impinj’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Impinj (PI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impinj.

Q

What sector and industry does Impinj (PI) operate in?

A

Impinj is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.