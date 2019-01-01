|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.160
|0.1400
|REV
|51.060M
|52.574M
|1.514M
You can purchase shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Impinj’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX).
The latest price target for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting PI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.35% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is $67.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Impinj.
Impinj’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Impinj.
Impinj is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.