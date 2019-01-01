QQQ
Range
38.19 - 41.22
Vol / Avg.
7M/3.2M
Div / Yield
0.56/1.40%
52 Wk
21.07 - 43.1
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
261.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ovintiv is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1,348 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 543 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 53% oil and natural gas liquids and 47% natural gas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.640

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV1.990B

Ovintiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ovintiv (OVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ovintiv's (OVV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ovintiv (OVV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting OVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.39% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ovintiv (OVV)?

A

The stock price for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is $39.71 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Ovintiv (OVV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) reporting earnings?

A

Ovintiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ovintiv (OVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ovintiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Ovintiv (OVV) operate in?

A

Ovintiv is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.