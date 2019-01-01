QQQ
Range
14 - 14.75
Vol / Avg.
624.6K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.88 - 54.25
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.63
P/E
-
EPS
0.54
Shares
92.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
FibroGen Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe, followed by Japan. Virtually all of FibroGen's revenue to date has been generated from its collaboration agreements. FibroGen seeks partners with research, development, and marketing capabilities and other resources that strengthen the company's ability to advance product candidates.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.660

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV47.650M

FibroGen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FibroGen (FGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FibroGen's (FGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FibroGen (FGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FGEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.54% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FibroGen (FGEN)?

A

The stock price for FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) is $14.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FibroGen (FGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FibroGen.

Q

When is FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) reporting earnings?

A

FibroGen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is FibroGen (FGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FibroGen.

Q

What sector and industry does FibroGen (FGEN) operate in?

A

FibroGen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.