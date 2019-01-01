QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.7 - 5.9
Vol / Avg.
35.7K/40.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/8.26%
52 Wk
5.71 - 7.21
Mkt Cap
107.8M
Payout Ratio
28.24
Open
5.89
P/E
3.42
Shares
18.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in convertible securities. The company invests in various portfolios such as Health Care, Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications, Food and Beverage, Aerospace and Automotive. All the operation of the group is operated through the regions of United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GABELLI CONVERTIBLE's (GCV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE.

Q

What is the target price for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE

Q

Current Stock Price for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV)?

A

The stock price for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) is $5.725 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) reporting earnings?

A

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GABELLI CONVERTIBLE.

Q

What sector and industry does GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (GCV) operate in?

A

GABELLI CONVERTIBLE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.