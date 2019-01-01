GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing in convertible securities. The company invests in various portfolios such as Health Care, Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications, Food and Beverage, Aerospace and Automotive. All the operation of the group is operated through the regions of United States.