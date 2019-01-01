QQQ
Range
5.65 - 5.82
Vol / Avg.
82.1K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.37 - 15.95
Mkt Cap
451.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
80.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.080 0.0400
REV13.000M14.135M1.135M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.050 0.0400
REV18.170M15.646M-2.524M

see more
Veru Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veru (VERU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veru's (VERU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veru (VERU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) was reported by Jefferies on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting VERU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 236.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veru (VERU)?

A

The stock price for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is $5.64 last updated Today at 3:03:13 PM.

Q

Does Veru (VERU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veru.

Q

When is Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reporting earnings?

A

Veru’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Veru (VERU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veru.

Q

What sector and industry does Veru (VERU) operate in?

A

Veru is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.