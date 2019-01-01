Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.