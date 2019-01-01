|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Freshpet’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FRPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.02% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) is $83.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Freshpet.
Freshpet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Freshpet.
Freshpet is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.