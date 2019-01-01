QQQ
Range
82.99 - 87.81
Vol / Avg.
303.3K/568.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
80.08 - 186.98
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
87.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
43.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Freshpet Inc makes and distributes natural pet foods across North America. The company's products include Nature's Fresh, Deli Fresh, Vital, and Freshpet among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV116.450M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freshpet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freshpet (FRPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freshpet's (FRPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Freshpet (FRPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting FRPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.02% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Freshpet (FRPT)?

A

The stock price for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) is $83.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freshpet (FRPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshpet.

Q

When is Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reporting earnings?

A

Freshpet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Freshpet (FRPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freshpet.

Q

What sector and industry does Freshpet (FRPT) operate in?

A

Freshpet is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.