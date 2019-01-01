QQQ
Range
108.8 - 114.31
Vol / Avg.
452.5K/448K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
108.29 - 206.29
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
113.06
P/E
52.02
EPS
0.18
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Chart Industries Inc is a independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair Service & Leasing. It derives majority of the revenue from the Cryo Tank Solutions which has principal operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and primarily serves the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia, supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV378.410M

Analyst Ratings

Chart Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chart Industries (GTLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chart Industries's (GTLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chart Industries (GTLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) was reported by Citigroup on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 198.00 expecting GTLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.89% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chart Industries (GTLS)?

A

The stock price for Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) is $109.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chart Industries (GTLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chart Industries.

Q

When is Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) reporting earnings?

A

Chart Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 24, 2022.

Q

Is Chart Industries (GTLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chart Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Chart Industries (GTLS) operate in?

A

Chart Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.