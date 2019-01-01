QQQ
Range
69.2 - 73.4
Vol / Avg.
570.3K/491K
Div / Yield
2/2.73%
52 Wk
56.06 - 96.89
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
27.15
Open
70.58
P/E
12.81
EPS
1.74
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Silicon Motion Technology Corp is active in the semiconductor industry and primarily focuses on designing, developing, and marketing of controllers for managing NAND flash used in embedded storage applications, such as eMMC embedded memory. Its only operating segment of Developing NAND flash controllers and SSDs solutions. The company derives revenue from product categories such as Mobile Storage, Mobile Communications, and others. Silicon earns the majority of the revenue from China and also has a presence in Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Other Countries. The company products are used in Personal Computing, Smartphone/Tablet/CE, Flash Card/USB Flash Drive, Industrial and Embedded, Automotive, and Enterprise and Data Center.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7601.900 0.1400
REV262.520M264.357M1.837M

Silicon Motion Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silicon Motion Technology's (SIMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting SIMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.77% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)?

A

The stock price for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is $73.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-11.

Q

When is Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) reporting earnings?

A

Silicon Motion Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silicon Motion Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) operate in?

A

Silicon Motion Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.