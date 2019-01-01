|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.760
|1.900
|0.1400
|REV
|262.520M
|264.357M
|1.837M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Silicon Motion Technology’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting SIMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.77% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is $73.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-11.
Silicon Motion Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Silicon Motion Technology.
Silicon Motion Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.