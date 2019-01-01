QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.73 - 48.95
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
128.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Iridium Communications Inc offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies, and other customers on a global basis. It is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Reaching across land, sea, and air, including the polar regions, Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030-0.040 -0.0100
REV152.110M155.887M3.777M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iridium Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iridium Communications (IRDM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iridium Communications's (IRDM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iridium Communications (IRDM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting IRDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.57% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iridium Communications (IRDM)?

A

The stock price for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) is $36.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iridium Communications (IRDM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iridium Communications.

Q

When is Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) reporting earnings?

A

Iridium Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Iridium Communications (IRDM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iridium Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Iridium Communications (IRDM) operate in?

A

Iridium Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.