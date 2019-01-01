QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/168.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.62 - 38.58
Mkt Cap
635.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.35
EPS
0.97
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.

Titan Machinery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Titan Machinery (TITN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Titan Machinery's (TITN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Titan Machinery (TITN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) was reported by Craig-Hallum on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting TITN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.20% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Titan Machinery (TITN)?

A

The stock price for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) is $28.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Titan Machinery (TITN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Titan Machinery.

Q

When is Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reporting earnings?

A

Titan Machinery’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Titan Machinery (TITN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Titan Machinery.

Q

What sector and industry does Titan Machinery (TITN) operate in?

A

Titan Machinery is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.