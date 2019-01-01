Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.