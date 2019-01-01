QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.050 0.0200
REV51.280M53.265M1.985M

Sprout Social Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprout Social (SPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprout Social's (SPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sprout Social (SPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting SPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.93% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprout Social (SPT)?

A

The stock price for Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is $62.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprout Social (SPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprout Social.

Q

When is Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) reporting earnings?

A

Sprout Social’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sprout Social (SPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprout Social.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprout Social (SPT) operate in?

A

Sprout Social is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.