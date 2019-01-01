QQQ
Range
283.42 - 303.7
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
161.13 - 371.77
Mkt Cap
46.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
300.45
P/E
81.93
EPS
1.22
Shares
163.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support, and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security, and its security platform, Security Fabric. Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2021, products were 38% of revenue and services were 62% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.230 0.0800
REV960.460M963.600M3.140M

Fortinet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortinet (FTNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortinet's (FTNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fortinet (FTNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was reported by Wedbush on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 350.00 expecting FTNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.02% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortinet (FTNT)?

A

The stock price for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is $284.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortinet (FTNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortinet.

Q

When is Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reporting earnings?

A

Fortinet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fortinet (FTNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortinet.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortinet (FTNT) operate in?

A

Fortinet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.