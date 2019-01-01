|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.150
|1.230
|0.0800
|REV
|960.460M
|963.600M
|3.140M
You can purchase shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fortinet’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was reported by Wedbush on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 350.00 expecting FTNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.02% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is $284.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fortinet.
Fortinet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fortinet.
Fortinet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.