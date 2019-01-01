QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support. Customer markets include data centers, enterprises, service providers, and campuses. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and generates most of its revenue in the Americas. It also sells into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.820 0.0900
REV789.100M824.459M35.359M

Arista Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arista Networks (ANET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arista Networks's (ANET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arista Networks (ANET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting ANET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.22% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arista Networks (ANET)?

A

The stock price for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) is $121.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arista Networks (ANET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arista Networks.

Q

When is Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reporting earnings?

A

Arista Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Arista Networks (ANET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arista Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Arista Networks (ANET) operate in?

A

Arista Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.