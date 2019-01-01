|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.820
|0.0900
|REV
|789.100M
|824.459M
|35.359M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arista Networks’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).
The latest price target for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting ANET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.22% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) is $121.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arista Networks.
Arista Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arista Networks.
Arista Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.