|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.980
|0.980
|0.0000
|REV
|399.260M
|410.358M
|11.098M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kforce’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting KFRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) is $71.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kforce (KFRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Kforce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kforce.
Kforce is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.