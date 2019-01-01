QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/115.7K
Div / Yield
1.2/1.68%
52 Wk
48.69 - 81.47
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
27.93
Open
-
P/E
20.35
EPS
0.96
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, technology, offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services focusing on system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, e-commerce, and security. The remaining operating units provide staffing for general accounting, financial analysis, and technology. Its primary revenue driver for the company is temporary placements. The largest end market is the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9800.980 0.0000
REV399.260M410.358M11.098M

Analyst Ratings

Kforce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kforce (KFRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kforce's (KFRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kforce (KFRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting KFRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kforce (KFRC)?

A

The stock price for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) is $71.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kforce (KFRC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kforce (KFRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) reporting earnings?

A

Kforce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Kforce (KFRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kforce.

Q

What sector and industry does Kforce (KFRC) operate in?

A

Kforce is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.