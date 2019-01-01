Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, technology, offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services focusing on system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, e-commerce, and security. The remaining operating units provide staffing for general accounting, financial analysis, and technology. Its primary revenue driver for the company is temporary placements. The largest end market is the United States.