Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Sypris Solutions Inc is a US based company engaged in providing outsourced services and specialty products. It offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. Business activity of the firm is functioned through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. Sypris Technologies segment is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets whereas the Sypris Electronics segment is engaged in the sale of manufacturing services, technical services, and products to customers in the market for aerospace and defense electronics. Sypris derives most of the revenue from Technologies segment.

Sypris Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sypris Solutions (SYPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sypris Solutions's (SYPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sypris Solutions (SYPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) was reported by Needham on August 6, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SYPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sypris Solutions (SYPR)?

A

The stock price for Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) is $2.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sypris Solutions (SYPR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2015.

Q

When is Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) reporting earnings?

A

Sypris Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Sypris Solutions (SYPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sypris Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Sypris Solutions (SYPR) operate in?

A

Sypris Solutions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.