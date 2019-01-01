QQQ
Range
6.87 - 7.3
Vol / Avg.
30.1K/89.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 10.6
Mkt Cap
238.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.08
P/E
637.54
EPS
-0.03
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Edap TMS SA is a holding company operating in three divisions namely, HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), ESWL (Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy), and Distribution. The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets three HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, Ablatherm Fusion, and the Focal One. The ESWL division is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and servicing of its installed base of Sonolith range of lithotripters. The Distribution division markets products that are complementary to its global activity such as lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties. Its geographical segments are Asia, France, United States, and Others.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Edap TMS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edap TMS (EDAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edap TMS's (EDAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Edap TMS (EDAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting EDAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edap TMS (EDAP)?

A

The stock price for Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) is $7.165 last updated Today at 8:01:29 PM.

Q

Does Edap TMS (EDAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edap TMS.

Q

When is Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) reporting earnings?

A

Edap TMS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Edap TMS (EDAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edap TMS.

Q

What sector and industry does Edap TMS (EDAP) operate in?

A

Edap TMS is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.