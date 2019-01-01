Edap TMS SA is a holding company operating in three divisions namely, HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), ESWL (Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy), and Distribution. The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets three HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, Ablatherm Fusion, and the Focal One. The ESWL division is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and servicing of its installed base of Sonolith range of lithotripters. The Distribution division markets products that are complementary to its global activity such as lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties. Its geographical segments are Asia, France, United States, and Others.