One Stop Systems Inc designs and manufactures innovative Artificial intelligence (AI) Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to the edge, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. Its products are available directly or through global distributors.