BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises and manages its business in two reportable divisions: the Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division and the Supply Chain Division. The Supply Chain Solutions division distributes electro-mechanical components, mainly to customers in the aerospace, defense and other industries and a supply chain service provider for aviation customers that seek a comprehensive solution to their components-supply needs. The Intelligent Robotics and RFID division provides comprehensive turn-key solutions for Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC), combining a mobile infrastructure with a software application of manufacturers.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV7.998M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BOS Better Online Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOS Better Online Solns's (BOSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BOS Better Online Solns.

Q

What is the target price for BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BOS Better Online Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC)?

A

The stock price for BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) is $2.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOS Better Online Solns.

Q

When is BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) reporting earnings?

A

BOS Better Online Solns’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOS Better Online Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does BOS Better Online Solns (BOSC) operate in?

A

BOS Better Online Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.