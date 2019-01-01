QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Workiva Inc is a best of breed cloud application for reporting and compliance. Workiva's platform, Wdesk, was originally built to assist companies with filing reports to the SEC in a more simplified and timelier fashion. The company has expanded its use cases to cover other reporting areas including tax and compliance. Workiva was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0600.030 0.0900
REV117.100M120.783M3.683M

Workiva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Workiva (WK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Workiva (NYSE: WK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Workiva's (WK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Workiva (WK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Workiva (NYSE: WK) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting WK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Workiva (WK)?

A

The stock price for Workiva (NYSE: WK) is $100.33 last updated Today at 5:00:36 PM.

Q

Does Workiva (WK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Workiva.

Q

When is Workiva (NYSE:WK) reporting earnings?

A

Workiva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Workiva (WK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Workiva.

Q

What sector and industry does Workiva (WK) operate in?

A

Workiva is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.