|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.060
|0.030
|0.0900
|REV
|117.100M
|120.783M
|3.683M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Workiva (NYSE: WK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Workiva’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for Workiva (NYSE: WK) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting WK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Workiva (NYSE: WK) is $100.33 last updated Today at 5:00:36 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Workiva.
Workiva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Workiva.
Workiva is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.