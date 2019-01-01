|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.190
|0.0900
|REV
|59.500M
|59.001M
|-499.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Staar Surgical’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting STAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is $74.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Staar Surgical.
Staar Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Staar Surgical.
Staar Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.