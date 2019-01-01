QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/363.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
62.09 - 163.08
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
158.64
EPS
0.13
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also make lenses which are used in surgery that treats cataracts. The company offers products are ICLs used in refractive surgery and IOLs used in cataract surgery. The company generated sales are from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.190 0.0900
REV59.500M59.001M-499.000K

Staar Surgical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Staar Surgical (STAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Staar Surgical's (STAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Staar Surgical (STAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting STAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Staar Surgical (STAA)?

A

The stock price for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is $74.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Staar Surgical (STAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Staar Surgical.

Q

When is Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reporting earnings?

A

Staar Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Staar Surgical (STAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Staar Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Staar Surgical (STAA) operate in?

A

Staar Surgical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.