|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.950
|12.090
|6.1400
|REV
|457.800M
|357.402M
|-100.398M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in First Citizens BancShares’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1000.00 expecting FCNCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is $743.74 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
The next First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
First Citizens BancShares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.