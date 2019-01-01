QQQ
Range
741.25 - 779.49
Vol / Avg.
92K/144.8K
Div / Yield
1.88/0.25%
52 Wk
727.49 - 947.71
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
3.49
Open
765.03
P/E
14.17
EPS
12.09
Shares
9.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.95012.090 6.1400
REV457.800M357.402M-100.398M

Analyst Ratings

First Citizens BancShares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Citizens BancShares's (FCNCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1000.00 expecting FCNCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)?

A

The stock price for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is $743.74 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reporting earnings?

A

First Citizens BancShares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Citizens BancShares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) operate in?

A

First Citizens BancShares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.