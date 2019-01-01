|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|550.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Microvision’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG), Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS).
The latest price target for Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting MVIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) is $3.0301 last updated Today at 5:31:39 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Microvision.
Microvision’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Microvision.
Microvision is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.