Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Microvision Inc is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company have also developed solutions for Augmented Reality, Interactive Displays, and Consumer Lidars.

Microvision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microvision (MVIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microvision's (MVIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Microvision (MVIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting MVIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Microvision (MVIS)?

A

The stock price for Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) is $3.0301 last updated Today at 5:31:39 PM.

Q

Does Microvision (MVIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Microvision.

Q

When is Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) reporting earnings?

A

Microvision’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Microvision (MVIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microvision.

Q

What sector and industry does Microvision (MVIS) operate in?

A

Microvision is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.