QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.45 - 1.6
Vol / Avg.
15.8M/27.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 189.83
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.56
P/E
7.5
EPS
-0.03
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 11:04AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Oriental Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy New Oriental Education (EDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Oriental Education's (EDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Oriental Education (EDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting EDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.55% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Oriental Education (EDU)?

A

The stock price for New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) is $1.455 last updated Today at 8:31:12 PM.

Q

Does New Oriental Education (EDU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 6, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2017.

Q

When is New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) reporting earnings?

A

New Oriental Education’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is New Oriental Education (EDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Oriental Education.

Q

What sector and industry does New Oriental Education (EDU) operate in?

A

New Oriental Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.