Range
22.49 - 23.52
Vol / Avg.
657.1K/713K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.77 - 26.61
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.64
P/E
34.29
EPS
0.07
Shares
91M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates in two segments namely Games and FinTech. Enveri Games provides gaming operators with gaming technology products and services which include gaming machines, slot machines, leased gaming equipment, and other products and services. Enveri FinTech provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services which includes services and equipment that facilitate casino patron's to access cash at gaming facilities through automated teller machines, point of sale debit card purchase and others.

Everi Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Everi Holdings (EVRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Everi Holdings's (EVRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Everi Holdings (EVRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) was reported by Raymond James on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting EVRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Everi Holdings (EVRI)?

A

The stock price for Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) is $22.5602 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Everi Holdings (EVRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Everi Holdings.

Q

When is Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reporting earnings?

A

Everi Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Everi Holdings (EVRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Everi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Everi Holdings (EVRI) operate in?

A

Everi Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.