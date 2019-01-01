|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.940
|1.090
|0.1500
|REV
|1.790B
|1.846B
|56.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ON Semiconductor’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.33% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is $61.08 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for ON Semiconductor.
ON Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ON Semiconductor.
ON Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.