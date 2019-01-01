QQQ
Range
54.47 - 61.29
Vol / Avg.
7.4M/7.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.01 - 71.26
Mkt Cap
26.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.88
P/E
25.44
EPS
0.99
Shares
432.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Onsemi is a leading supplier of power and analog semiconductors, as well as sensors. Onsemi is the second- largest global supplier of discrete transistors like insulated gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs, and metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, or MOSFETs, and also has a significant integrated power chip business. Onsemi is also the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market, targeting autonomous driving applications. The firm is concentrated in and focused on the automotive, industrial, and communications markets, and is reducing its exposure to the consumer and computing markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9401.090 0.1500
REV1.790B1.846B56.000M

ON Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ON Semiconductor (ON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ON Semiconductor's (ON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ON Semiconductor (ON) stock?

A

The latest price target for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting ON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.33% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ON Semiconductor (ON)?

A

The stock price for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is $61.08 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does ON Semiconductor (ON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ON Semiconductor.

Q

When is ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reporting earnings?

A

ON Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is ON Semiconductor (ON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ON Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does ON Semiconductor (ON) operate in?

A

ON Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.