QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.92 - 30.78
Vol / Avg.
264.3K/323K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.64%
52 Wk
16.05 - 36.46
Mkt Cap
923M
Payout Ratio
1.35
Open
29.38
P/E
2.12
EPS
5.97
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 2:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:48AM
load more
Navios Maritime Partners LP is a seaborne shipping company. It owns and operates dry cargo and container vessels with the primary long-term and staggered expiration charters. The firm's fleet consists of Ultra- Handymax, Panamax, Capsize, and Container vessels and categorized in Drybulk and Container vessels. It earns revenue through chartering of vessels, voyage contracts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.3504.030 -0.3200
REV272.590M268.146M-4.444M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Navios Maritime Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navios Maritime Partners's (NMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Navios Maritime Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting NMM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.57% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)?

A

The stock price for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) is $30.5674 last updated Today at 7:13:08 PM.

Q

Does Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reporting earnings?

A

Navios Maritime Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navios Maritime Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) operate in?

A

Navios Maritime Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.