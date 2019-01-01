|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.350
|4.030
|-0.3200
|REV
|272.590M
|268.146M
|-4.444M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Navios Maritime Partners.
The latest price target for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting NMM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.57% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) is $30.5674 last updated Today at 7:13:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Navios Maritime Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Navios Maritime Partners.
Navios Maritime Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.