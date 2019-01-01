Synlogic Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines which are designed to metabolize a toxic substance, compensate for missing or damaged metabolic pathways, or deliver combinations of therapeutic factors. Synthetic Biotic medicines are generated from the company's proprietary drug discovery and development platform, using Synthetic Biology and leveraging a reproducible, modular approach to develop beneficial microbes that perform or deliver critical therapeutic functions. Its key product candidate is SYNB1618, an oral therapy intended for the treatment of PKU, a rare metabolic disease in which an amino acid known as phenylalanine accumulates in the body as a result of genetic defects.