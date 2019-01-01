QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Synlogic Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines which are designed to metabolize a toxic substance, compensate for missing or damaged metabolic pathways, or deliver combinations of therapeutic factors. Synthetic Biotic medicines are generated from the company's proprietary drug discovery and development platform, using Synthetic Biology and leveraging a reproducible, modular approach to develop beneficial microbes that perform or deliver critical therapeutic functions. Its key product candidate is SYNB1618, an oral therapy intended for the treatment of PKU, a rare metabolic disease in which an amino acid known as phenylalanine accumulates in the body as a result of genetic defects.

Synlogic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synlogic (SYBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synlogic's (SYBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synlogic (SYBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SYBX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synlogic (SYBX)?

A

The stock price for Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) is $1.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synlogic (SYBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synlogic.

Q

When is Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) reporting earnings?

A

Synlogic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Synlogic (SYBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synlogic.

Q

What sector and industry does Synlogic (SYBX) operate in?

A

Synlogic is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.