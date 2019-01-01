QQQ
Range
14.79 - 15
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/554.8K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.46%
52 Wk
13.72 - 30.09
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.79
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
136.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Utz Brands Inc is a snack food manufacturing company. It manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, among others. The company's products include potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and veggie snacks. Its products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug, and other channels.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV296.810M

Utz Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Utz Brands (UTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Utz Brands's (UTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Utz Brands (UTZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UTZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Utz Brands (UTZ)?

A

The stock price for Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) is $15 last updated Today at 2:30:31 PM.

Q

Does Utz Brands (UTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Utz Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Utz Brands (UTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Utz Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Utz Brands (UTZ) operate in?

A

Utz Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.