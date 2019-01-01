|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.920
|3.120
|0.2000
|REV
|1.020B
|1.063B
|43.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TopBuild’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) was reported by Keybanc on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) is $219.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TopBuild.
TopBuild’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TopBuild.
TopBuild is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.