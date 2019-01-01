QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9203.120 0.2000
REV1.020B1.063B43.000M

TopBuild Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TopBuild (BLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TopBuild's (BLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TopBuild (BLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) was reported by Keybanc on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TopBuild (BLD)?

A

The stock price for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) is $219.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TopBuild (BLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TopBuild.

Q

When is TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) reporting earnings?

A

TopBuild’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is TopBuild (BLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TopBuild.

Q

What sector and industry does TopBuild (BLD) operate in?

A

TopBuild is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.