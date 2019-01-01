|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.410
|0.0700
|REV
|183.070M
|190.989M
|7.919M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ormat Technologies’s space includes: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE), Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) and Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA).
The latest price target for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) was reported by B of A Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting ORA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) is $69.39 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.
Ormat Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.