Range
60.32 - 69.81
Vol / Avg.
803.9K/335.4K
Div / Yield
0.48/0.76%
52 Wk
60.77 - 104.16
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
40.52
Open
62.18
P/E
54.24
EPS
0.27
Shares
56M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Ormat Technologies derives approximately 80% of its revenue from building and operating geothermal plants and the rest from manufacturing geothermal and recovered energy equipment. Nearly two thirds of its capacity is in the United States, with the balance in Africa and Central America. Nearly all the plants have long-term contracts with local utilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.410 0.0700
REV183.070M190.989M7.919M

Ormat Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ormat Technologies (ORA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ormat Technologies's (ORA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ormat Technologies (ORA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) was reported by B of A Securities on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting ORA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ormat Technologies (ORA)?

A

The stock price for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) is $69.39 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Ormat Technologies (ORA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

Q

When is Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) reporting earnings?

A

Ormat Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ormat Technologies (ORA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ormat Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ormat Technologies (ORA) operate in?

A

Ormat Technologies is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.