|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-3.230
|-4.220
|-0.9900
|REV
|365.510M
|348.094M
|-17.416M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Boston Beer Co’s space includes: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV).
The latest price target for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 424.00 expecting SAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.08% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) is $374.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Boston Beer Co.
Boston Beer Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Boston Beer Co.
Boston Beer Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.