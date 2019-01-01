QQQ
Range
355.87 - 375.29
Vol / Avg.
174.1K/260.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
367.03 - 1349.98
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
356.81
P/E
314.66
EPS
-4.76
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Boston Beer is a leader in U.S. high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories, with strong positions in craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The firm sells an array of flavor variants and package sizes, predominantly centered around four priority brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly Hard Seltzer. Its drinks are produced in both company-owned breweries as well as through third-party contract arrangements, and while the company primarily goes to market through independent wholesalers (as mandated by law), it operates a fairly large salesforce to induce demand across the value chain (distributors, retailers, and drinkers). The preponderance of revenue is generated domestically.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-3.230-4.220 -0.9900
REV365.510M348.094M-17.416M

Analyst Ratings

Boston Beer Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Boston Beer Co (SAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boston Beer Co's (SAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boston Beer Co (SAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 424.00 expecting SAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.08% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boston Beer Co (SAM)?

A

The stock price for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) is $374.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boston Beer Co (SAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boston Beer Co.

Q

When is Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) reporting earnings?

A

Boston Beer Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Boston Beer Co (SAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boston Beer Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Boston Beer Co (SAM) operate in?

A

Boston Beer Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.