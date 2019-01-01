AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2020 revenue of $20.4 billion and over 235 dealerships and over 300 locations, including collision centers. The firm also has nine AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, four auction sites, and over 70 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 51% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.