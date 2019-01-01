|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.960
|5.760
|0.8000
|REV
|6.370B
|6.582B
|212.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AutoNation (NYSE: AN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AutoNation’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for AutoNation (NYSE: AN) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting AN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.03% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AutoNation (NYSE: AN) is $105.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AutoNation.
AutoNation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AutoNation.
AutoNation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.