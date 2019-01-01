QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
105.07 - 109.53
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/882.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
74.23 - 133.48
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
109.48
P/E
5.75
EPS
4.88
Shares
61.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 3:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:06AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2020 revenue of $20.4 billion and over 235 dealerships and over 300 locations, including collision centers. The firm also has nine AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, four auction sites, and over 70 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 51% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.9605.760 0.8000
REV6.370B6.582B212.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AutoNation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AutoNation (AN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AutoNation (NYSE: AN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AutoNation's (AN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AutoNation (AN) stock?

A

The latest price target for AutoNation (NYSE: AN) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting AN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.03% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AutoNation (AN)?

A

The stock price for AutoNation (NYSE: AN) is $105.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AutoNation (AN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AutoNation.

Q

When is AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reporting earnings?

A

AutoNation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is AutoNation (AN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AutoNation.

Q

What sector and industry does AutoNation (AN) operate in?

A

AutoNation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.