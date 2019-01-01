QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 62% of revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2020. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baidu (BIDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baidu's (BIDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baidu (BIDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reported by Mizuho on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting BIDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.80% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baidu (BIDU)?

A

The stock price for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is $151.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baidu (BIDU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baidu.

Q

When is Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reporting earnings?

A

Baidu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Baidu (BIDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baidu.

Q

What sector and industry does Baidu (BIDU) operate in?

A

Baidu is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.