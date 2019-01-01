|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Baidu’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL).
The latest price target for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reported by Mizuho on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting BIDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.80% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is $151.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Baidu.
Baidu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Baidu.
Baidu is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.